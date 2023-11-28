Ezekiel’s Closet works to help Heartland foster families

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Right now, there are more than 12 thousand children in Missouri’s foster care system.

And one organization in Dexter, Mo. wants to make fostering more accessible for those willing to open up their homes and their hearts.

Ezekiel’s Closet is a thrift store that offers free clothing and other necessities to foster families. The closet is donation-based and serves nine counties in the Heartland.

“We want to make it easy for them,” said co-founder Carrie Mosbey.

Mosbey says foster parenting is a cause that is close to her heart.

“I license foster homes and so I saw the need and so I talked to my girls and we came up with the idea,” Mosbey said. “Ezekiel is actually our adopted son, so we adopted out of foster care and he kind of was my drive for this.”

Her partner, Mikayla Kincaid, also has a history of foster parenting.

“I’ve gotten kids at 11 p.m. and they’ve had nothing--literally the clothes on their back. They didn’t have a toothbrush, they didn’t have anything--and Ezekiel’s Closet was made,” Kincaid said. “We will meet you at 11 p.m., we will meet you at 3 p.m., whatever you need we will try to make it easier on you for any kid coming into your home.”

Ezekiel’s Closet began in Bernie, Mo. last spring but quickly outgrew that space, so it landed in Dexter.

Karren George is a service worker with the Stoddard County Children’s Division.

She’s seen the thrift store make a big impact in a short period of time.

“It makes fostering more accessible. We have so many needs--food, clothing, even shelter--but Ezekiel’s Closet has came in and done a tremendous job helping us help our children,” George said.

Mosbey said by making fostering more accessible--they hope more people will consider opening up their homes to a child in need.

“That’s kind of the mission of all of this: we need more foster families,” Mosbey said. “There’s kiddos that don’t have a place to go.”

The thrift store takes donations online, you can find a link to that here.

They also have physical donation boxes at Farmers Insurance in Sikeston, County Pickens in Poplar Bluff, Bloomfield and Sikeston, Main Key Realty in Cape Girardeau and Bank of Advance and Security Finance in Dexter.

