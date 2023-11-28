Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Etsy.com executive to speak at UT Martin commencement

Kim Seymour, chief human resources officer at Etsy.com and a UT Martin graduate, will deliver...
Kim Seymour, chief human resources officer at Etsy.com and a UT Martin graduate, will deliver the commencement address at both ceremonies.(UT Martin)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee Martin will hold spring commencement with two in-person ceremonies on Saturday, December 9.

Commencement will be in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are not required.

The 10 a.m. ceremony will include undergraduate and graduate-degree candidates from the colleges of agriculture and applied sciences, and business and global affairs.

The 2 p.m. ceremony will also include both undergraduate and graduate-degree candidates and feature graduates from the colleges of education, health and behavioral sciences, engineering and natural sciences and humanities and fine arts.

According to UT Martin, doors will open 45 minutes before each event begins.

Kim Seymour, chief human resources officer at Etsy.com and a UT Martin graduate, will deliver the commencement address at both ceremonies.

In her position, Seymour oversees all aspects of the company’s human capital plan.

Seymour previously held positions with WW International Inc., American Express, Home Depot and General Electric. In addition to her UT Martin degree, she earned an MBA degree at Indiana University and a law degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Law.

Dr. Yancy Freeman Sr., UT Martin chancellor, will preside over the two ceremonies in his first commencement since being named to lead the university last summer.

UT President Randy Boyd will represent the UT System and confer degrees. Andy Collins, president of the UT Martin Alumni Council, will represent alumni and congratulate graduates. A sign-language interpreter will provide services for the hearing impaired during both commencement events.

Each ceremony will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/utmartin and www.youtube.com/utmartin.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Illinois State Police headquarters in Springfield, Illinois.
ISP release Clear and Present Danger report
A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County on Monday night, November...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
What injured a man is under investigation in Cape Girardeau.
Police investigating what left a man in critical condition
The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a 2001 Harley Davidson Sportster, attempted to make a...
Campbell man seriously injured in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

Officers responded to a stabbing in Cape Girardeau on Monday afternoon, November 27.
Police respond to stabbing in Cape Girardeau
Missouri State Representative Chris Dinkins (R) represents District 144, which includes Wayne,...
State Rep. urges Gov. Parson to ban resettlement of Palestinian refugees from Gaza in Mo.
Illinois woman accused of threatening to shoot, sexually abuse children
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects