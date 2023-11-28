Etsy.com executive to speak at UT Martin commencement

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee Martin will hold spring commencement with two in-person ceremonies on Saturday, December 9.

Commencement will be in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are not required.

The 10 a.m. ceremony will include undergraduate and graduate-degree candidates from the colleges of agriculture and applied sciences, and business and global affairs.

The 2 p.m. ceremony will also include both undergraduate and graduate-degree candidates and feature graduates from the colleges of education, health and behavioral sciences, engineering and natural sciences and humanities and fine arts.

According to UT Martin, doors will open 45 minutes before each event begins.

Kim Seymour, chief human resources officer at Etsy.com and a UT Martin graduate, will deliver the commencement address at both ceremonies.

In her position, Seymour oversees all aspects of the company’s human capital plan.

Seymour previously held positions with WW International Inc., American Express, Home Depot and General Electric. In addition to her UT Martin degree, she earned an MBA degree at Indiana University and a law degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Law.

Dr. Yancy Freeman Sr., UT Martin chancellor, will preside over the two ceremonies in his first commencement since being named to lead the university last summer.

UT President Randy Boyd will represent the UT System and confer degrees. Andy Collins, president of the UT Martin Alumni Council, will represent alumni and congratulate graduates. A sign-language interpreter will provide services for the hearing impaired during both commencement events.

Each ceremony will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/utmartin and www.youtube.com/utmartin.

