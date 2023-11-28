Heartland Votes
Endangered Person Advisory: Missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Sept. in Poplar Bluff

Caylee Foster, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. on September 20 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Caylee Foster, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. on September 20 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 16-year-old girl out of Poplar Bluff.

According to the advisory, Caylee Jean Foster, 16, was last seen in the 2000 block of Wallace Street in Poplar Bluff around 8 p.m. on September 20. She left her home with friends after getting into an argument with her mother. She was reportedly dropped off at Bacon Park in Poplar Bluff and has not been heard from since.

Police previously reported she was believed to be with her 21-year-old boyfriend; however, they have since said that is no longer the case.

Foster is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, a nose ring and glasses. She was last seen wearing a beige Playboy Bunny shirt, plaid black pajama bottoms and sandals.

Caylee Jean Foster, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. on September 20 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Caylee Jean Foster, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. on September 20 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Anyone with information on Foster’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Butler County Sheriff’s Department at 573-785-8444.

