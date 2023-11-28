Cold again today before we warm-up tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, today is another cold but sunny day across the Heartland. This afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach the 40s due to high pressure to our west bringing in those winds from the north. Tonight, a clear sky will help those temperatures drop back to the 20s creating another cold evening for us. As high pressure moves to our east on Wednesday, those winds shift to the south helping us warm-up Wednesday afternoon. Tomorrow is looking like the best day of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. Tracking the chance for widespread rainfall Thursday evening into Friday. Rainfall accumulation is ranging between 1-2″ as of now.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.