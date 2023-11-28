Christmas Cookie Walk to be held in Old Appleton this weekend

OLD APPLETON, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - A family-friendly Christmas Cookie Walk will take place this Sunday on the historic Apple Creek Bridge in Old Appleton.

The event is scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on December 3.

According to a spokesperson for the event, Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to be in attendance.

There will be tables of goodies stretching more than 100 feet across the 1879 bridge. From cookies to brownies to hot cocoa--plenty of choices will be offered.

The walk will be illuminated by special lighting and Christmas music will add to the atmosphere. Fire pits will be lit to provide warmth.

According to a spokesperson for the event, the non-profit Friends of Apple Creek Bridge is sponsoring the fun-raising fundraiser. Free will donations will be accepted.

The funds will be invested in preserving and maintaining the bridge and an erosion control at its base. The donations will also help fund a set of cultural heritage panel signs to recognize the unique local history.

Joining the celebration will be Ron’s Butcher Shop with meat and cheese platters and Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery with wine available for purchase. Christian Voight will have his German Cook food truck on site.

Front Porch Freelance will offer portraits for sale taken in a photo booth.

The new Christmas Shop on Main Street will be open during the event as well as Wednesdays through Saturdays through Christmas Eve.

Parking will be available on the north side of the bridge.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

