Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Challenges remain after Oregon ends residency rule for ‘Death with Dignity’ law

Patients and families are crossing state lines to access legalized medically-assisted death services, but there are still difficulties. Reporter: Anna Katayama
By InvestigateTV Staff, Breane Lyga and Anna Katayama
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — It’s called physician-assisted suicide, or physician-assisted death.

It’s controversial and legal now in these 10 states and Washington, D.C., but one state opened the door for anyone to travel there to seek assistance with dying.

Anna Katayama takes us to Oregon where some are searching for solutions to streamline the process.

Watch the full InvestigateTV+ including this story here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Illinois State Police headquarters in Springfield, Illinois.
ISP release Clear and Present Danger report
What injured a man is under investigation in Cape Girardeau.
Police investigating what left a man in critical condition
The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a 2001 Harley Davidson Sportster, attempted to make a...
Campbell man seriously injured in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle
Investigators in Williamson County are asking for help in identifying two burglary suspects...
Investigators working to identify liquor store burglary suspects