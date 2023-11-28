Heartland Votes
Backpacks for Success drive wraps up for final project on Wed.

As part of a collaboration between Carbondale Community High School and Circle K of SIU...
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - As part of a collaboration between Carbondale Community High School and Circle K of SIU Carbondale, the Backpacks for Success drive will be having it’s final event this week.

According to SIU Public Health, the 8th annual Backpacks for Success backpack drive for students in need initially took place in October of this year.

SIU Public Health teacher Jenna Jamieson had reached out to Circle K of SIU several years ago with the idea and has since involved Key Club at CCHS to provide a joint community service project.

Jamieson decided to connect with CCHS Key Club and Circle K of SIU for one last drive to wrap up this year’s project, and thank both groups for their efforts.

The event, a Backpack Stuffing Pizza Party, will take place at CCHS on Wednesday, November 29 at 3:15 p.m.

Jamieson, along with Key Club and Circle K, will meet after school to fill backpacks with inspirational messages and general school supplies.

Once backpacks are stuffed, Jamieson donates them to CCHS.

“It’s a fantastic way to get the students involved in their own community while giving back to those that need it,” Jamieson said. “It’s all about helping others, and when you help others it gives you a purpose beyond what a job will do.”

For more information, contact Jenna Jamieson by email at jamieson@siu.edu or jennarpjamieson@gmail.com or by phone at (618) 967-2691.

