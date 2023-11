CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nineteen deer have been harvested so far during Cape Girardeau’s managed deer hunt.

According to Officer Ty Metzger with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 16 does and three bucks have been harvested by the end of the third period.

There are two periods left. It ends December 22.

