Very cold overnight. Warmer by mid week.

By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We saw sunny skies and chilly temperatures this afternoon. Skies will remain clear overnight allowing for temperatures to drop rapidly after sunset. Readings will fall through the 30s through the during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper teens far north too middle 20s south. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and very cold. Highs will only reach the upper 30s north to the middle 40s south.

Winds will turn out of the south late Tuesday into Tuesday night. This will allow for warmer temperatures to move into the Heartland. Highs will be back into the 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

