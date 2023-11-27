Southern Illinois health care group teaches kids importance of good oral hygiene

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Making smiles a bit brighter, that’s the mission of a southern Illinois health care group.

And they’re doing it by teaching kids the importance of good oral hygiene.

“It’s something that shows the kids that you know it is important and that resources are out there for them,” said Brooke Crombar, 3rd grade teacher at Thomas Elementary.

Kids from Jackson and Williamson Counties in southern Illinois are getting a lesson about the importance of taking care of their teeth.

Teachers at Thomas Elementary in Carbondale say they’re learning a lesson as well.

“We learned that a lot of our students have never been to a dentist and if they have, it’s because in the case of an emergency and not just proper cleaning and you know your six-month checkup, a lot is them have never done that,” said Crombar.

That’s why representatives from Shawnee Health are giving away toothbrushes, toothpaste and some “monster trackers” to help kids monitor their progress. It’s part of a program called “Smiling with Shawnee.”

Third grade teacher Brooke Crombar said it brings lessons not typically taught in the classroom.

“How to brush properly, the correct amount of time, the correct procedure and just how important good dental hygiene is.”

Leaders with Shawnee Health recognize the ongoing oral hygiene battle in southern Illinois.

“A lot of people don’t realize the physical health risk that come with poor oral hygiene,” said Sarah Miller, clinical case management coordinator for Shawnee Health.

Miller said the goal of the program is to get kids excited about things like brushing and flossing before it’s too late.

“And in our area, there’s just a lack of resources so that if something does happen and you need to see an oral surgeon or anything like that and have some major work done you’re looking at long wait periods,” said Miller.

Shawnee Health recently received a $200,000 grant through the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation to help pay for the program.

Crombar said the free gifts can make a real difference.

“It just drives that, drives the importance home a little bit rather than us just teaching how important it is to brush your teeth and go to your dentist,” said Crombar.

Any school throughout Jackson and Williamson County is eligible to participate in this initiative.

You can email Shawnee Health at smiles@shsdc.org

Parents can also post their child’s progress on Facebook with #SmilingWithShawnee.

