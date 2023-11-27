Southern Ill. Alternative Gift Fair happening on Sunday

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 18th annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair will continue its tradition of “offering gifts that matter” this coming Sunday in Carbondale.

According to Jess Jobe, a spokesperson for the fair, this event lets you choose holiday gifts with a deeper meaning for your loved ones, while enjoying the day with your neighbors, helping the environment and wildlife, as well as providing meals and shelter for people in need.

The fair take places on December 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center on 200 S. Illinois Ave. It is sponsored by the social action committee of the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship.

A donation of one non-perishable food item is requested, but not required, for admission. All collected donations will benefit Southern Illinois food assistance programs.

According to Jobe, the collection of canned goods is called Margie’s Basket, in memory of long time community volunteer and Alternative Gift Fair organizer, Margie Parker.

At the event, several organizations in the community will be selling handmade crafts, fair trade coffee and chocolate, original art and more.

Shoppers needing to register to vote or to learn more about Marketplace and Medicare open enrollment can also find the gift of assistance at this year’s fair, thanks to the CUF Vote Love project and Shawnee Health Services case management department.

The silent auction also returns again this year.

Live music will be offered by Warren Bush, Candy Davis, Marty Merrill, Curt Wilson and Bruce Blew and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, visit the Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair Facebook page.

