Some Salukis named to All-MVC Team

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Coming off a big post-season win over the weekend, six Saluki players are named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference Team.

Those players include SIU safety P.J. Jules, who earned first team honors and finished fourth in voting for the conference defensive player of the year.

His teammate, linebacker Branson Combs, was named to the second team.

Four other Salukis, Kam Bowdry; Mark Davis; Vinson Davis III and D.J. Johnson, earned honorable mentions.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.