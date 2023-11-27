Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Some Salukis named to All-MVC Team

Coming off a big post-season win over the weekend, six Saluki players are named to the...
By Heartland News
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Coming off a big post-season win over the weekend, six Saluki players are named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference Team.

Those players include SIU safety P.J. Jules, who earned first team honors and finished fourth in voting for the conference defensive player of the year.

His teammate, linebacker Branson Combs, was named to the second team.

Four other Salukis, Kam Bowdry; Mark Davis; Vinson Davis III and D.J. Johnson, earned honorable mentions.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Butler County coroner has identified the body of a man found at an abandoned house in...
Officials identify body found behind business in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that happened Saturday afternoon in...
Two people dead, two children seriously injured after crash on U.S. 60 in Crittenden County
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned. The driver was...
Marble Hill woman injured in Bollinger County crash
MO State Semifinal Football scores from Saturday 11/25
Missouri High School Football State Semifinal scores

Latest News

There will be some new faces on the SEMO baseball team when the Redhawks take the field next...
SEMO Redhawks baseball announce new signees
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 11/26/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 11/26/23
Heartland Sports at 6 a.m. 11/26
Heartland Sports at 6 a.m. 11/26
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 11/25/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 11/25/23