SIU Football to face University of Idaho at 2nd FCS Playoff game

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Football team will play the University of Idaho Vandals this Saturday in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

The Salukis defeated Nicholls State 35-0 in their first round game this past Saturday, November 25.

The Vandals are the No. 4 seed in the 24-team playoff format, which is now down to 16 teams.

SIU will play at Idaho in round two of the FCS Playoffs on December 2 at 9 p.m. central time.

This will make the Salukis’ first national television appearance since 2021.

The two teams have never met previously.

