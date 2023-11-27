Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

SIU Football to face University of Idaho at 2nd FCS Playoff game

The Southern Illinois University Football team will play the University of Idaho Vandals this...
By Heartland News
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Football team will play the University of Idaho Vandals this Saturday in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

The Salukis defeated Nicholls State 35-0 in their first round game this past Saturday, November 25.

The Vandals are the No. 4 seed in the 24-team playoff format, which is now down to 16 teams.

SIU will play at Idaho in round two of the FCS Playoffs on December 2 at 9 p.m. central time.

This will make the Salukis’ first national television appearance since 2021.

The two teams have never met previously.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Butler County coroner has identified the body of a man found at an abandoned house in...
Officials identify body found behind business in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that happened Saturday afternoon in...
Two people dead, two children seriously injured after crash on U.S. 60 in Crittenden County
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned. The driver was...
Marble Hill woman injured in Bollinger County crash
MO State Semifinal Football scores from Saturday 11/25
Missouri High School Football State Semifinal scores

Latest News

Coming off a big post-season win over the weekend, six Saluki players are named to the...
Some Salukis named to All-MVC Team
SIU dominates Nicholls for first FCS win at Saluki Stadium
SIU Football wins first FCS Playoff game at Saluki Stadium
(KFVS) High and college football scores and matchups
High School and College Football scores and matchups ahead
SEMO Volleyball team falls to Eastern Illinois in OVC Final
SEMO Volleyball Team falls short to EIU in OVC Championship match