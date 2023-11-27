SIU Football to face University of Idaho at 2nd FCS Playoff game
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Football team will play the University of Idaho Vandals this Saturday in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.
The Salukis defeated Nicholls State 35-0 in their first round game this past Saturday, November 25.
The Vandals are the No. 4 seed in the 24-team playoff format, which is now down to 16 teams.
SIU will play at Idaho in round two of the FCS Playoffs on December 2 at 9 p.m. central time.
This will make the Salukis’ first national television appearance since 2021.
The two teams have never met previously.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.