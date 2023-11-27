Sikeston residents can compete in 3rd annual Mayor’s Holiday Spirit Award

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents decorating their yards for the holidays could win the 3rd annual Mayor’s Holiday Spirit Award.

According to the city of Sikeston, the award is given to the best decorated home and/or yard in Sikeston for the Christmas holiday.

To nominate someone, send an email to sikestonmayor@sikeston.org with the subject line “Holiday Spirit Award” along with the address of the home. The deadline to enter is Monday, December 11 by 5 p.m.

They say the winner will be selected by Mayor Greg Turnbow and Tourism Advisory Board members. They will be recognized on the city’s Facebook page and newsletter.

The winner will also receive a glass award to display in their home.

City leaders say the winner must be willing to have their name, address and a picture of their home shared to the city of Sikeston’s social media pages.

