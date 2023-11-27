Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Sikeston residents can compete in 3rd annual Mayor’s Holiday Spirit Award

Sikeston residents can compete for the 3rd annual Mayor's Holiday Spirit Award.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents decorating their yards for the holidays could win the 3rd annual Mayor’s Holiday Spirit Award.

According to the city of Sikeston, the award is given to the best decorated home and/or yard in Sikeston for the Christmas holiday.

To nominate someone, send an email to sikestonmayor@sikeston.org with the subject line “Holiday Spirit Award” along with the address of the home. The deadline to enter is Monday, December 11 by 5 p.m.

They say the winner will be selected by Mayor Greg Turnbow and Tourism Advisory Board members. They will be recognized on the city’s Facebook page and newsletter.

The winner will also receive a glass award to display in their home.

City leaders say the winner must be willing to have their name, address and a picture of their home shared to the city of Sikeston’s social media pages.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that happened Saturday afternoon in...
Two people dead, two children seriously injured after crash on U.S. 60 in Crittenden County
The Butler County coroner has identified the body of a man found at an abandoned house in...
Officials identify body found behind business in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned. The driver was...
Marble Hill woman injured in Bollinger County crash
MO State Semifinal Football scores from Saturday 11/25
Missouri High School Football State Semifinal scores

Latest News

The demolition date of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge is on track for the...
Group to meet to set demolition date for old U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge
Illinois State Police headquarters in Springfield, Illinois.
ISP release Clear and Present Danger report
The tree lighting will start at 6 p.m. and be followed by the Candlelight Tours at 8 p.m.
Families invited to candlelight tours, annual tree lighting at Mo. Governor’s Mansion
The Christmas trees arrived at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Monday morning, November 27,...
Christmas trees arrive at Mo. Governor’s Mansion