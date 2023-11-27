Heartland Votes
SEMO Redhawks baseball announce new signees

There will be some new faces on the SEMO baseball team when the Redhawks take the field next...
By Michale Johnson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There will be some new faces on the SEMO baseball team when the Redhawks take the field next season.

One of those faces will be familiar to some sports fans in the Heartland.

Jackson native Cameron Marchi will play for SEMO Head Coach Andy Sawyers next year.

He’s one of eight new signees the coach announced on Monday, November 27.

Marchi will join the Redhawks after spending last season with the St. Charles Community College. As a pitcher for the Cougars, Marchi recorded 38 strikeouts in just over 30 innings.

In addition to his abilities on the pitcher’s mound, Marchi was also an All-State Quarterback in high school when he played for the Indians.

