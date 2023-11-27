Heartland Votes
Police investigating what left a man in critical condition

What injured a man is under investigation in Cape Girardeau.
What injured a man is under investigation in Cape Girardeau.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - What injured a man is under investigation in Cape Girardeau.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 25 to a report of a man lying on the ground on the 300 block of North Spring.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers and medical personnel treated the man for injuries before he was taken to a hospital.

Police said the man is in critical condition.

At this time, police have not said what caused the man’s injuries.

Police said their investigation into what happened is ongoing and no witnesses have come forward.

Cape Girardeau Police can be contacted at 573-335-6621.

