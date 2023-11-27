Parade of Lights held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The streets of Broadway in Cape Girardeau were filled with holiday cheer on Sunday evening.

The annual Parade of Lights took place on Sunday, November 26 with many community business and organizations taking part. The parade ran from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Old Town Cape, the parade route started at dusk at the intersection of Broadway and West End Blvd. and continued east down Broadway, turning right onto Main Street and ending at the parking lot across from Hutson’s Big Sandy Furniture.

The theme for the parade this year was “Gnome Place Like Home.” It was chosen by Parade of Lights chairs, Kent and Vicki Zickfield.

Starting at 12 p.m. on Sunday, November 26, Cape Girardeau police said parking was prohibited on both sides of Broadway from North West End Blvd. to Main Street; on Main Street from Park Drive to Williams Street; on North West End Blvd. from Broadway to Parkview Drive; on the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview; on the east side of Perry Ave. to Parkview.

The next event put on by Old Town Cape will be the first annual Holiday Artisan Market held on December 2.

