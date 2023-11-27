Heartland Votes
Mt. Vernon police conduct alcohol compliance checks at county businesses

Several people were cited recently when Mount Vernon police conducted compliance checks across...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Several people were cited recently when Mount Vernon police conducted compliance checks across Jefferson County.

According to police, during the compliance checks on Wednesday, November 22, a 19 year old, under police supervision, entered businesses to try to buy alcohol. Eight locations were checked with seven of them selling to the underage agent.

The following people were cited at the listed locations:

  • Summer T. Bradham - Midway Food Mart in Bluford cited for sale of alcohol to person under age of 21
  • Jennifer M Parson – Bluford American Legion cited for sale of alcohol to person under age of 21
  • Nicola J Jenkins – Corner Tavern cited on city ordinance violation for sale of alcohol to person under age of 21
  • Bethany Allen – Spot Tavern cited on city ordinance violation for sale of alcohol to person under age of 21
  • Rakesh M Patel – Times Square Liquors North cited on city ordinance violation for sale of alcohol to person under age of 21
  • Manishaben A Patel – Times Square Liquors @ Mall cited on city ordinance violation for sale of alcohol to person under age of 21
  • Jamie R Hargrove – Knuckleheads Bar and Grill cited on city ordinance violation for sale of alcohol to person under age of 21

Police say theyalso conducted a compliance check at Deebee’s Bar, but the bartender checked the identification and refused service.

They say the violations that happened in city limits were cited under city ordinance. A report will be sent to the city liquor commissioner for possible action against the business.

