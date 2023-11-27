Mt. Vernon police conduct alcohol compliance checks at county businesses

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Several people were cited recently when Mount Vernon police conducted compliance checks across Jefferson County.

According to police, during the compliance checks on Wednesday, November 22, a 19 year old, under police supervision, entered businesses to try to buy alcohol. Eight locations were checked with seven of them selling to the underage agent.

The following people were cited at the listed locations:

Summer T. Bradham - Midway Food Mart in Bluford cited for sale of alcohol to person under age of 21

Jennifer M Parson – Bluford American Legion cited for sale of alcohol to person under age of 21

Nicola J Jenkins – Corner Tavern cited on city ordinance violation for sale of alcohol to person under age of 21

Bethany Allen – Spot Tavern cited on city ordinance violation for sale of alcohol to person under age of 21

Rakesh M Patel – Times Square Liquors North cited on city ordinance violation for sale of alcohol to person under age of 21

Manishaben A Patel – Times Square Liquors @ Mall cited on city ordinance violation for sale of alcohol to person under age of 21

Jamie R Hargrove – Knuckleheads Bar and Grill cited on city ordinance violation for sale of alcohol to person under age of 21

Police say theyalso conducted a compliance check at Deebee’s Bar, but the bartender checked the identification and refused service.

They say the violations that happened in city limits were cited under city ordinance. A report will be sent to the city liquor commissioner for possible action against the business.

