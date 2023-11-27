Mt. Vernon Christmas parade, activities

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The annual downtown Mt. Vernon Christmas parade and activities are set for Saturday, December 2.

According to organizers, the parade will start at 5 p.m. on Main Street then travel from 7th Street to 10th Street, continue from 10th Street to Broadway and then Broadway from 10th back to 7th Street.

After the parade, activities for children will be set up on 9th Street between Broadway and Main Street. Winning parade entries and winners of the Downtown Mt. Vernon Window Decorating Contest will be announced.

Parade prize categories include Best Use of Theme, Best Performance, Best Use of Lighting, Best Youth Entry, Best Tractor, Best SxS/ATV, Best Car/Truck and Best Motorcycle/Group.

Organizers say any downtown business is eligible to enter the window decorating contest.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.