MSHP reports 4 deaths from crashes over Thanksgiving holiday

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported more than 400 crashes and four deaths over the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the highway patrol, this was the period between 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 22 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 26. There were no boating crashes or drownings.

The preliminary report showed:

Crashes - 431

Injuries - 138

Fatalities - 4

DWI - 103

Drug arrests - 10

The first deadly crash happened on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. A 93-year-old St. Louis man died when he failed to stop at a stop light and the front of his vehicle hit the front of a vehicle making a left turn. His vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and hit a traffic signal post. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash happened on Missouri 141, at the I-69 intersection, in St. Louis County.

On Nov. 24, a 36-year-old St. Charles woman died when she was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 70, west of Zumbehl Road, in St. Charles County.

According to troopers, two people died in separate crashes on Nov. 26.

A 29-year-old Rich Hill woman died when the vehicle she was driving traveled off the right side of the road and hit a vehicle parked on the shoulder. Her vehicle then overturned and hit a tree. This crash happened on I-49, at mile marker 148, in Cass County.

A 63-year-old Independence man died when the vehicle he was driving was hit on the passenger side by a vehicle that failed to yield to the right-of-way. His vehicle then hit the front of a third vehicle and overturned. The crash happened on Missouri 7, at the east junction of Missouri 50, in Jackson County. The driver of the vehicle that hit the man’s vehicle sustained serious injuries. The driver and two passengers in the third vehicle were also seriously injured.

In 2022, troopers investigated 414 traffic crashes, including eight deaths and 115 injuries.

