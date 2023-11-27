MoDOT invites Missouri schools to participate in trash can decorating contest

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri students in grades K-12 can help fight litter with the Missouri Department of Transportation’s annual “No MOre Trash!” statewide litter campaign.

According to MoDOT, the 2024 “Yes You CAN Make Missouri Litter-Free” trash can decorating contest encourages school-aged kids to join in the fight against litter by decorating a large trash can with the “No MOre Trash!” logo and a litter prevention message using a variety of creative materials.

Schools and homeschool programs may submit one trash can entry in each competition category: grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8--and new this year is grades 9-12.

Entries are judged based on creativity, adherence to the contest rules and effective use of the theme and logo.

First-place winners from each competition category receive $200 awarded to the sponsoring schools. All first-place winners are then eligible for a grand prize of $600 and a trophy awarded to the sponsoring school.

There is no entry fee for the contest, however, participating school groups must submit a completed entry form online with up to three photos and a release form by March 15 of next year. The campaign will be held in April 2024.

Click here for more information.

