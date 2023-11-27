Heartland Votes
MDC: Young hunters harvested more than 3K deer during late youth portion

The Missouri Department of Conservation released its preliminary report showing young hunters...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation released its preliminary report showing young hunters harvested more than 3,000 deer during the state’s late youth portion of the 2023 firearms deer hunting season.

According to MDC, between November 24-26, hunters ages 6-15 harvested 3,574 deer. Of those, 1,697 were antlered bucks, 361 were button bucks and 1,516 were does.

The top counties were Texas County with 77 deer harvested, Pike County with 62 deer harvested and Callaway and Morgan Counties, each with 61.

The department reports the 2022 harvest total for the same period was 2,870 deer.

Archery deer hunting continues through January 15, 2024. The late antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 2-10 in open counties and the alternative methods portion will run Dec. 23 through Jan. 2.

