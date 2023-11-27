Heartland Votes
Marble Hill woman injured in Bollinger County crash

The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned. The driver was...
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned. The driver was transported by EMS to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau to be treated for moderate injuries(Pixabay)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PATTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Marble Hill woman was injured after her vehicle overturned in Bollinger County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash took place around 1:30 a.m. on November 26. The crash location was on MO 72, east of Patton Junction.

The crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2017 Jeep Renegade, ran off the roadway and overturned. The driver, 18-year-old Emma S. Jordan, was transported by EMS to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau to be treated for moderate injuries.

According to the MSHP, Jordan was wearing a safety device.

