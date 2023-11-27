Marble Hill woman injured in Bollinger County crash

PATTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Marble Hill woman was injured after her vehicle overturned in Bollinger County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash took place around 1:30 a.m. on November 26. The crash location was on MO 72, east of Patton Junction.

The crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2017 Jeep Renegade, ran off the roadway and overturned. The driver, 18-year-old Emma S. Jordan, was transported by EMS to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau to be treated for moderate injuries.

According to the MSHP, Jordan was wearing a safety device.

