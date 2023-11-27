Man accused of pointing gun at person, threatening to hurt them during dispute
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of pointing a gun at a person and threatening to hurt them during a dispute on Thanksgiving.
Larry M. Williams, 40, of Carbondale, was arrested for unlawful use or possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to police, they responded to a home in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street around 4:58 p.m. on Thursday, November 23 for a reported disturbance.
Williams is accused of pointing a gun at and threatening to harm the victim during a personal dispute.
Officers recovered the gun and arrested Williams. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.