Man accused of pointing gun at person, threatening to hurt them during dispute

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of pointing a gun at a person and threatening to hurt them during a dispute on Thanksgiving.

Larry M. Williams, 40, of Carbondale, was arrested for unlawful use or possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to police, they responded to a home in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street around 4:58 p.m. on Thursday, November 23 for a reported disturbance.

Williams is accused of pointing a gun at and threatening to harm the victim during a personal dispute.

Officers recovered the gun and arrested Williams. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

