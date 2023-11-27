Juvenile injured after vehicle strikes deer in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A female juvenile was taken to local hospital after striking a deer with her vehicle in Pemiscot County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash took place around 1:15 a.m. on November 26. The crash location was on Interstate 55 southbound at the 8.4 mile marker.

The crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2010 Mazda CX-7, struck a deer. The driver, a 16-year-old female from Caruthersville, was transported by EMS to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

According to the MSHP, the juvenile was not wearing a safety device.

