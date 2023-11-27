ISP release Clear and Present Danger report

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police is crediting a reporting program for averting potential firearm related tragedies.

ISP leaders said Clear and Present Danger reports submitted by law enforcement agencies, school administrators and medical professionals is proving effective.

“We can stop potential tragedies when law enforcement, school administrators, and medical professionals file Clear and Present Danger reports,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly in a release. “Continued vigilance, identification of dangerous individuals, and hands on work by state and local police can save lives.”

Clear and Present Danger reports are submitted when a person poses a significant threat to themselves or others.

According to ISP, their Office of Firearms Safety (OFS) reviews the Clear and Present Danger report and makes a determination on the individual’s Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) Card status or application.

ISP launched a web-based portal earlier this year to allow agents to review the submissions more quickly.

Agents receive approximately 30 reports daily.

In a report released by ISP on Monday, November 27, agents have received a total of 10,144 Clear and Present Danger reports from January 1 through September 30.

ISP said the reports resulted in 4,212 FOID revocations or application denials and 4,912 individuals did not have a FOID card or application pending.

The following are 11 Clear and Present Danger reports, including one from southern Illinois, that ISP said helped prevent gun violence before it happened:

A mother reported earlier this year to a police department in northern Illinois that her son was having homicidal and suicidal thoughts that had been getting worse over the past few weeks, culminating in him threatening to kill himself and his grandparents by “putting a bullet in their heads.” The mother told police her son had recently purchased a gun and she was worried he was going to shoot himself and/or his grandparents. The local police department submitted a Clear and Present Danger report to ISP. ISP confirmed it met the statutory requirements, and revoked the son’s FOID card. ISP investigated further and contacted the gun shop, which confirmed the son had just picked up his newly purchased firearm and ammunition earlier that same day. ISP immediately alerted the local police department who located the son on a traffic stop and recovered the newly purchased firearm and ammunition from his vehicle before he could hurt himself and/or his grandparents.

A student accused of cheating in class, threatened to shoot and kill his classmates. The student sent an email to family members stating he wanted to shoot his classmates and was found to have used a school computer to research AR rifles. Based on a risk assessment, the school administrator submitted a Clear and Present Danger report to ISP. While the student did not have a FOID card or pending application at the time, ISP affirmed the report and if the individual applies for a FOID card in the future, the information can be taken into consideration for eligibility. Additionally, law enforcement worked with the family to remove a firearm in the home while the student receives treatment for his mental health issues.

A school district discovered a student who had drawings of himself surrounded by weapons and ammunition and had labeled himself a killer. His drawings also included other students and he reportedly admitted this was his “kill book.” The school district submitted a Clear and Present Danger report and while the student did not have a FOID card or pending application at the time, ISP affirmed the report and the information will be taken into consideration should he apply for a FOID card in the future. In this case as well, law enforcement worked with the family to remove a firearm from the home.

Earlier this year, a law enforcement agency in southern Illinois submitted a Clear and Present Danger report on a person who had been hospitalized due to expressing suicidal ideations and who attempted to purchase a firearm for pick-up upon his release from the hospital. A social worker notified law enforcement, who submitted the Clear and Present Danger report. ISP affirmed the determination and revoked the individual’s FOID card. ISP successfully located the firearm dealer to communicate that the individual’s FOID was now revoked, and the individual was prevented from obtaining the firearm. ISP’s investigation revealed the individual had called the firearm dealer from the psychiatric ward to check on the status of the gun he had ordered.

ISP affirmed Clear and Present Danger reports submitted by a law enforcement agency in northern Illinois that detailed several domestic incidents in which an individual threatened to kill and cause harm to others. The reports described an incident in which the individual pointed a firearm at his spouse during an argument, as well as information about abusing narcotics. During the most recent incident, the individual put a firearm to his spouse’s head while threatening to harm her. Law enforcement submitted the report to ISP and within hours, ISP affirmed the Clear and Present Danger and revoked the individual’s FOID card. ISP Special Agents located and secured all of the individual’s firearms after spending hours accompanying him to different locations.

A small police department in northeast Illinois filed a Clear and Present Danger report for an individual living in their jurisdiction who had been threatening to kill several members of his family, as well as doctors and nurses in an Indiana psychiatric hospital close to the Illinois border. The individual’s family in Illinois reported to police that he had guns in his car and they were worried about him having access to the firearms upon his release from the hospital. ISP contacted the hospital in Indiana to confirm the threatening statements and learned the individual could be released from the hospital anytime. ISP traveled to the relevant courthouse and assisted the local police department in obtaining a Firearms Restraining Order. A search warrant was subsequently issued and executed on the individual’s car. Police recovered a cache of guns and ammunition, including an AK-47 and shotgun. The individual lived out of state and did not have a FOID card, but ISP alerted local law enforcement in his home jurisdiction about the individual’s death threats and shared that multiple firearms and ammunition had been recovered from his vehicle.

In the past month, a southwestern Illinois police department made a Clear and Present Danger report on both a juvenile threatening to shoot fellow students, as well as his mother who admitted to not properly securing firearms in their home from her troubled son. An investigation revealed the father/husband of this family had his FOID card revoked. With ISP assistance, law enforcement removed firearms from the home after the mother’s FOID was revoked. While this student did not have a FOID card or pending application at the time, ISP affirmed the report and if the individual applies for a FOID card in the future, the information can be taken into consideration for eligibility.

Within just the last two week, a central Illinois law enforcement agency submitted a Clear and Present Danger report on an individual who was recently fired and was making threats toward his former place of employment. Police received information that this person’s mental health had been deteriorating over the course of the last several weeks and he simultaneously had been purchasing multiple firearms and ammunition during that time period. After the Clear and Present Danger report was filed, and the individual’s FOID card revoked, police worked to locate the cache of firearms he had reportedly acquired. Law enforcement obtained a Firearms Restraining Order from the county court and secured a search warrant to retrieve the firearms. The local law enforcement agency, with help from ISP, successfully located and secured the firearms.

Police attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation, but the driver fled from officers. Police later found the vehicle with guns and drugs inside and obtained and execute a search warrant for the driver’s home. Officers found several handguns, rifles, and drugs and suspected the individual was engaging in gun and drug trafficking. The individual’s wife claimed some of the guns, which were found to be loaded and not secured. After learning the woman’s young son had access to both the guns and drugs, police filed a Clear and Present Danger report for both the driver and his wife. ISP affirmed the Clear and Present Danger and removed all the firearms from the home while seeking criminal charges.

Through a search warrant, ISP seized several firearms from an individual being investigated for several different violent crimes, including homicide, after discovering he was allowing juveniles identified as committing crime, including discharging firearms, access to loaded guns. Local police reported the individual as a Clear and Present Danger, which ISP affirmed. ISP revoked the individual’s FOID card and seized the guns, which ensured the firearms did not get into the wrong hands while the police agency finalized its investigation into the individual’s criminal activity and awaited charges.