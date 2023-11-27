Investigators working to identify liquor store burglary suspects

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Investigators are asking for help in identifying two burglary suspects.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, it’s believed two white males broke into Dr. Liquors north of Johnston City at 4:16 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects got into the store through a dive thru window and made off with $1,200 worth of merchandise.

A video posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page shows one of the suspects breaking a window at the store.

Photos posted in the comments show what the suspects were wearing.

One appears to be wearing a light grey hoodie with the Reebock logo and the other suspect appears to be wearing a white hoodie and neon green or yellow gloves.

Investigators in Williamson County are asking for help in identifying two burglary suspects accused of breaking into Dr. Liquors in Johnston City on Nov. 15. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

The sheriff’s office said one of the suspects left their green shirt at the scene, and if they want, they can come to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to claim it.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the investigation is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-TIPS (8477).

