Home hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a shooting on the 2800 block of Independence Street.
Officers were called around 5 a.m. on Friday, November 24 to a report of a weapon violation.
Cape Girardeau Police said officers found evidence of gunfire along with bullet holes in a home.
No injuries were reported.
Police said their investigation is active.
