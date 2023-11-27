Heartland Votes
Home hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

Police are investigating a shooting on the 2800 block of Independence Street.
Police are investigating a shooting on the 2800 block of Independence Street.(KTTC)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a shooting on the 2800 block of Independence Street.

Officers were called around 5 a.m. on Friday, November 24 to a report of a weapon violation.

Cape Girardeau Police said officers found evidence of gunfire along with bullet holes in a home.

No injuries were reported.

Police said their investigation is active.

