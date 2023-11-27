First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Chilly but dry start to the work week.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:01 AM CST
A chilly but dry start to the work week: we’ll have some of the coldest air of the season for the next couple days, but during the daytime hours this will be offset by near full sunshine. Today will start out cold and frosty, but will be clear and sunny with highs in the 40s. There will be a moderate westerly breeze so a bit of a wind chill factor. Winds will die down after sunset, leading to a cold and frosty night; daybreak lows Tuesday morning could be the coldest of the season thus far, with some teens possible especially in valley locations. Tuesday will be cool again but a bit less breezy.

Southwest flow will start to warm us up a touch by Wednesday, but clouds and rain will arrive from Thursday through Thursday night into early Friday. Temps will be warm enough that winter precip should not be an issue. The weekend will be seasonably cool, with a weak system moving through with a few clouds and maybe an isolated shower Saturday night or Sunday.

