First Alert: Chilly, breezy afternoon

This afternoon is looking sunny with highs in the 40s, but it will feel colder.
This afternoon is looking sunny with highs in the 40s, but it will feel colder.(Source: cNews/Elias Jones)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KFVS) - We’ll have some of the coldest air of the season for the next couple days.

Today will start off cold and frosty. Lows will be in the 20s.

This afternoon is looking sunny with highs in the 40s, but it will feel colder.

A moderate westerly breeze will create a bit of a wind chill factor.

Winds will die down after sunset, leading to a cold and frosty night.

Wake-up temperatures Tuesday morning could be the coldest of the season thus far.

Lows will be in the 20s, but some valley locations could see lows in the teens!

Tuesday will be chilly again, but less breezy.

Highs look to reach the lower to mid 40s.

Temps will warm up a touch by Wednesday, but clouds and rain will arrive Thursday through Thursday night into early Friday.

Wintry precipitation shouldn’t be an issue with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

The upcoming weekend is looking seasonably cool.

A weak system is possible with an isolated shower Saturday night or Sunday.

