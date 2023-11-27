Cyber Monday kicks off

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you participated in Black Friday, but didn’t get everything you needed, you have another chance on Cyber Monday.

Farm & Home Supply Marketing Director Nathaniel Jones said while Black Friday is bigger, they see the momentum of that day carry over to Cyber Monday.

Jones said a lot of companies started offering deals or sales before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. He said due to the state of the economy, people are looking for ways to save money and are more likely wait to get the best deal.

“This year more than any other year, we’ll see an extended holiday shopping period, especially online because shipping isn’t necessarily a concern this year, maybe not being able to get it by Christmas, because of the supply chain issues that we had last year, it’s not that this year and so I think we’ll see people wait longer in order to make the purchase this year,” Jones said.

He said companies have also worked to make delivery times shorter for customers so their items get to them on time. He said they do expect to see a large amount of online traffic today with the discounts they are offering.

According to Insider Intelligence, online sales are expected to top $13 billion. With all that money changing hands, you want to stay alert for scammers.

JR Bareis, the CEO of Tigerhawk Technologies, said they’ve gotten calls from clients who fell for Cyber Monday scams and lost hundreds, even a couple thousand dollars. He said scammers use phony advertisements on reputable websites like Pinterest. They offer great deals on an item someone might have on their list at a price that is too good to be true. He said that’s not the only scam people people should be aware of.

“They’re gonna try to flood your email with phony ads so we always tell people, if you see something in your email, maybe go directly to the website, don’t click on links in the email, that way you can actually find the real sale,” Bareis said.

Bareis said the links could also have malware which could infect your computer. He said you should make sure your devices and anti-virus software are all updated to keep them safe. He also said to use a credit card as there’s more protection against fraud and you can dispute the charges much easier than if you were to use something like Venmo or Cash App

Bareis said if you do fall for a scam, make sure to contact the Better Business Bureau to report the business and call your credit card company and bank immediately so they can help you.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.