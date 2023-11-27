Cold and sunny start to the work week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, tonight will continue with dry conditions after this morning and afternoon’s rain. As we head into tomorrow morning, it’s going to be chilly with temperatures starting in the upper 20s. There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day, but it will also be a bit windy tomorrow afternoon, particularly in southern Illinois. Luckily, it will remain dry throughout the beginning of the workweek. Tuesday looks similar to Monday, just less windy, but by Wednesday afternoon we should see a warm up to the 50s.

By Thursday we are tracking chances of rain, but temperatures are warming up to the 40s in the mornings and mid to upper 50s by the afternoons. This pattern continues into the weekend, with Saturday’s rain chances being lower but temperatures being similar.

