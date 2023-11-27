Heartland Votes
Cold and breezy Today

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/27.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Monday, Heartland! High pressure overhead is going to be keep us under those sunny skies for the next few days. This afternoon will stay chilly with highs reaching the mid 40s and breezy winds out of the west. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid 20s with clear skies and winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday will be another below average day with afternoon highs in the lower 40s. Headed out the door once the sun goes down you will want those coats, hats, and gloves.

The sunshine will stick with us through Wednesday. Temperatures will get back into the 50s towards the middle of the week. It will be a great day to put up holiday decorations on Wednesday, before a cold front moves in bringing our next chance for rain on Thursday. Expect periods of heavy rain Thursday into Friday.

