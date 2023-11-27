Heartland Votes
Carbondale man facing multiple charges, including for assault

A man is facing multiple charges, including for assault, after officers responded to a home...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges, including for assault, after officers responded to a home for a disturbance.

Zachary X. Vineyard, 23, was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic battery, endangering the life or health of a child and no firearm owner’s identification card. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 2400 block of South Illinois Avenue around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, November 26.

They learned Vineyard injured an acquaintance during a fight. He was also allegedly armed with a gun at the time.

Police say the victim received minor injuries. A child was at the home at the time of the fight.

Officers recovered a gun from the scene.

