Candidates brave cold as filing opens for Illinois March primary

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The 2024 Illinois election season is officially underway.

Monday is the first-day candidates can submit their petitions and file to be on next March’s Democratic and Republican primary ballots. Many showed up before 8 a.m. outside the Illinois State Board of Elections office in Springfield to file right away.

“At least it’s not snowing,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill.

Bost has been filing every two years for nearly three decades ranging from his time in the state House of Representatives to his time in Congress.

“It’s always a fun process. It’s always a cold process too,” he said.

Bost and his expected 12th Congressional District primary opponent, former state Senator and 2022 GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey, were both in line as doors opened at 8 a.m.

Despite having a week to file their file and turn in their petitions, many candidates were there Monday morning.

“They get in line so that when we open the doors at 8 a.m. they are counted as being in line and they’re eligible then for our ballot placement lottery,” said Illinois State Board of Elections Public Information Officer Matt Dietrich.

Candidates in line by 8 a.m. Monday are eligible to be listed first on the March primary ballot. The exact order won’t be determined until the ballot placement lottery on Dec. 13.

Being first could make a difference in what’s expected to be a tight race between Bost and Bailey.

“I’m a full committee chairman. The last time that we had a person in Congress south of Springfield that actually had a full committee chair was 42 years ago. It’s vitally important. It’s an advantage for your district,” Bost said.

Bailey said his opponent’s experience is part of the problem.

“The incumbent has been a Congressman for 10 years, has been a state rep for 20 years above that, you tell me what experience gets you when this state has continually declined,” Bailey said.

Whether it’s the Bost-Bailey matchup or one of more than 200 other Congressional, state legislative, or judicial races across Illinois, it all officially began Monday.

One race that candidates couldn’t file for Monday, was president. Illinois’ presidential primary filing dates are in early January.

Independent and minor party candidates also didn’t file Monday. They file in June with higher signature requirements as they look to go directly to the November ballot.

