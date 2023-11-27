Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Campbell man seriously injured in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle

The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a 2001 Harley Davidson Sportster, attempted to make a...
The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a 2001 Harley Davidson Sportster, attempted to make a left turn. The second vehicle, 2011 Chevrolet Impala, struck the motorcycle(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dunklin County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash took place around 5:57 p.m. on November 26. The crash location was on Route J, five miles west of Malden.

The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a 2001 Harley Davidson Sportster, attempted to make a left turn. The second vehicle, 2011 Chevrolet Impala, struck the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 28-year-old Cory M. Barker of Campbell, was transported by Survival Flight to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee to be treated for serious injuries.

According to MSHP, Barker was not wearing a safety device.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Butler County coroner has identified the body of a man found at an abandoned house in...
Officials identify body found behind business in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that two juveniles were seriously injured Saturday...
2 juveniles seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Cape County
MO State Semifinal Football scores from Saturday 11/25
Missouri High School Football State Semifinal scores
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that happened Saturday afternoon in...
Two people dead, two children seriously injured after crash on U.S. 60 in Crittenden County
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned. The driver was...
Marble Hill woman injured in Bollinger County crash
The crash occurred as the vehicle struck a deer. The driver was transported by EMS to Pemiscot...
Juvenile injured after vehicle strikes deer in Pemiscot County
The crash occurred when the vehicle dropped off the right shoulder of road and went down an...
Benton woman injured in Graves County crash
The streets of Broadway in Cape Girardeau were filled with holiday cheer on Sunday evening...
Parade of Lights held in Cape Girardeau