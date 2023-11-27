Heartland Votes
Benton woman injured in Graves County crash

The crash occurred when the vehicle dropped off the right shoulder of road and went down an embankment before coming to rest in a tree(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOAZ, Ky. (KFVS) - A collision in Graves County resulted in one woman being taken to a hospital on Sunday.

Around 10:15 a.m. on November 26, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office went to intersection of KY 849 E and KY 994 in Boaz.

The investigation determined that 20-year-old Natalie Baurer of Benton, Kentucky was operating a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze while traveling east on KY 849. The crash occurred when the vehicle dropped off the right shoulder of road and went down an embankment before coming to rest in a tree.

Baurer was injured and was transported to the Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah by Mayfield/Graves County EMS.

