CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The 5th Annual Lights Parade will be Friday evening, December 8.

According to organizers, those in the parade should line up at 5 p.m. on 20th and Commercial. The parade starts at 6 p.m.

The theme this year is The Magic of Lights.

After the parade, there will be free hot chocolate, cookies, fireworks and more.

