U.S. 60 reopened at multi-vehicle crash site near 5mm in Crittenden County

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The Crittenden County Emergency Management reports that U.S. 60 has reopened to traffic at the site of a two-vehicle crash near the 5 mile marker west of Marion in Crittenden County.

The crash site was along U.S. 60 between Marion and Salem, east of the KY 297 intersection at the bottom of Moore Hill.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police Post 2 at Madisonville conducted a crash reconstruction investigation at the site.

The site is cleared and all lanes are open.

