Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

U.S. 60 reopened at multi-vehicle crash site near 5mm in Crittenden County

The two-vehicle crash site was along U.S. 60 between Marion and Salem, east of the KY 297...
The two-vehicle crash site was along U.S. 60 between Marion and Salem, east of the KY 297 intersection at the bottom of Moore Hill(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The Crittenden County Emergency Management reports that U.S. 60 has reopened to traffic at the site of a two-vehicle crash near the 5 mile marker west of Marion in Crittenden County.

The crash site was along U.S. 60 between Marion and Salem, east of the KY 297 intersection at the bottom of Moore Hill.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police Post 2 at Madisonville conducted a crash reconstruction investigation at the site.

The site is cleared and all lanes are open.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Butler County coroner has identified the body of a man found at an abandoned house in...
Officials identify body found behind business in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that two juveniles were seriously injured Saturday...
2 juveniles seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Cape County
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Generic police lights
Suspect who rammed O’Fallon Police cruiser and fled hospital back in custody

Latest News

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that two juveniles were seriously injured Saturday...
2 juveniles seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Cape County
According to Fire Battalion Chief Brad Dillow, the fire is considered accidental by Cape...
Crews extinguish accidental house fire in Cape Girardeau
The crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2021 Honda Pioneer, ran off the side of the roadway. The...
Juvenile seriously injured in UTV crash in Bollinger County
Old Town Cape hosted a celebration on Small Business Saturday to give many shops in downtown...
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday