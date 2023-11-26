Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Sunday Morning Outlook

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. Our Sunday is going to be cold and rainy. There won’t be any significant effects from today’s rain showers. It will be extremely cold and windy. Upper 30s temperatures that progressively rise to the mid-40s.

Despite the fact that there will be plenty of sunshine as we head into the workweek, warmer temperatures won’t arrive until Wednesday. It will be difficult for highs to reach the 40s. We’re going to be dry through the end of the week after today.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Butler County coroner has identified the body of a man found at an abandoned house in...
Officials identify body found behind business in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that two juveniles were seriously injured Saturday...
2 juveniles seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Cape County
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
MO State Semifinal Football scores from Saturday 11/25
Missouri High School Football State Semifinal scores
Suspect who rammed O’Fallon Police cruiser and fled hospital back in custody
Suspect who rammed O’Fallon Police cruiser and fled hospital back in custody

Latest News

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/26
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/26
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain overnight, cool and sunny during the work week
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 11/25/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 11/25/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 11/25/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 11/25/23