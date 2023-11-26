Sunday Morning Outlook

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. Our Sunday is going to be cold and rainy. There won’t be any significant effects from today’s rain showers. It will be extremely cold and windy. Upper 30s temperatures that progressively rise to the mid-40s.

Despite the fact that there will be plenty of sunshine as we head into the workweek, warmer temperatures won’t arrive until Wednesday. It will be difficult for highs to reach the 40s. We’re going to be dry through the end of the week after today.

