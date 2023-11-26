Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A spotlight is shined on small businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau in honor of Small Business Saturday.

Saturday, November 25 is Small Business Saturday and Old Town Cape hosted a celebration of it’s own. This event gave many shops in downtown Cape Girardeau a chance to get their name out there.

Savannah Edwards, an event coordinator for Old Town Cape, spoke about the importance of the day.

“Its really important to support your small businesses for sure and in downtown, we have a ton. So it’s just really nice to help them get people downtown and to help them and support them,” said Edwards.

Those who participated in the event on Saturday and presented their bingo card have the chance to win a shopping spree.

