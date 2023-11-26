Juvenile seriously injured in UTV crash in Bollinger County

PATTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile was seriously injured Saturday after a UTV crash in Bollinger County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on November 25. The crash location was on County Road 916, three miles north of Patton.

The crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2021 Honda Pioneer, ran off the side of the roadway. The UTV then struck a large rock and overturned.

The driver, a 15-year-old male juvenile from Savannah, Georgia, was transported by Air EVAC to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis. He received serious injuries in the crash.

According to the MSHP, it is unknown if the juvenile was wearing a safety device.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.