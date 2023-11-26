Heartland Votes
First Alert: More chilly temps with wet, breezy conditions

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/26
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s another chilly day in the Heartland today.

As the overnight rain continues to move through the area this morning, it will leave soggy and wet conditions for us this afternoon.

Meghan Smith says most places will only see light rain, but there are a few heavy patches in some places.

Breezy, cool conditions are expected today, with highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

We are tracking freezing conditions overnight into Monday, with lows in the mid 20s tomorrow morning.

By the afternoon hours on Monday, things will warm up. We will see sunny skies, dry conditions and highs in the mid 40s.

The theme for next week is sunny skies, with cooler temps.

However, there is an 80 percent chance of rain for Friday, a 20 percent chance on Saturday and a 50 percent chance on Sunday.

