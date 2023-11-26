Crews extinguish accidental house fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A house fire that crews responded to in Cape Girardeau on Saturday afternoon has been put out.

Around 4:24 p.m. on November 25, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 822 William Street. Upon arrival, units reported a one and a half story medium size residential house with smoke showing from the roof line.

Personnel with the CGFD made an aggressive interior attack and determined the fire to be located in the kitchen on the first floor.

The incident was upgraded to a working fire which brought additional mutual aid companies to back fill CGFD stations. The fire was quickly extinguished by fire personnel in approximately 10 minutes, followed by overhaul and fire origin and cause investigation.

Fire personnel were on scene for about an hour. According to Fire Battalion Chief Brad Dillow, the fire is considered accidental by Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

The home received moderate fire and smoke damage, estimated around $40,000. There were no injuries reported.

The CGFD received mutual aid from Jackson Fire Rescue, Scott City FD, Gordonville FPD, East County FPD and Fruitland FPD.

