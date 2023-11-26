Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Crews extinguish accidental house fire in Cape Girardeau

Williams Street in Cape Girardeau is closed at Sprigg and Pacific because of a house fire on the 800 block of Williams street
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A house fire that crews responded to in Cape Girardeau on Saturday afternoon has been put out.

Around 4:24 p.m. on November 25, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 822 William Street. Upon arrival, units reported a one and a half story medium size residential house with smoke showing from the roof line.

Personnel with the CGFD made an aggressive interior attack and determined the fire to be located in the kitchen on the first floor.

The incident was upgraded to a working fire which brought additional mutual aid companies to back fill CGFD stations. The fire was quickly extinguished by fire personnel in approximately 10 minutes, followed by overhaul and fire origin and cause investigation.

Fire personnel were on scene for about an hour. According to Fire Battalion Chief Brad Dillow, the fire is considered accidental by Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

The home received moderate fire and smoke damage, estimated around $40,000. There were no injuries reported.

The CGFD received mutual aid from Jackson Fire Rescue, Scott City FD, Gordonville FPD, East County FPD and Fruitland FPD.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Butler County coroner has identified the body of a man found at an abandoned house in...
Officials identify body found behind business in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that two juveniles were seriously injured Saturday...
2 juveniles seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Cape County
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Generic police lights
Suspect who rammed O’Fallon Police cruiser and fled hospital back in custody

Latest News

Old Town Cape hosted a celebration on Small Business Saturday to give many shops in downtown...
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday
The crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2021 Honda Pioneer, ran off the side of the roadway. The...
Juvenile seriously injured in UTV crash in Bollinger County
Williams Street in Cape Girardeau is closed at Sprigg and Pacific because of a house fire on...
House fire in Cape Girardeau
The two-vehicle crash site is along U.S. 60 between Marion and Salem, east of the KY 297...
U.S. 60 blocked by multi-vehicle crash near 5mm in Crittenden County