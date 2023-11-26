Heartland Votes
California man arrested for drug trafficking, other charges after traffic stop in Calloway Co.

A man was arrested Friday evening after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped his...
A man was arrested Friday evening after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped his vehicle and found illicit drugs inside.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested Friday evening after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped his vehicle and found illicit drugs inside.

According to the sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Wesley D. Alexander of Portola, California was driving down Old Murray Paris Road on November 24 when he was stopped by deputies at around 9:30 p.m.

Alexander was found with approximately 1 gram of illicit drugs and just under 11 grams of suspected fentanyl.

After further investigation, deputies came to believe Alexander was in the area selling the fentanyl.

During the course of the arrest, Alexander tried to flee on foot. He was tased and after a small struggle, was handcuffed and taken to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for minor injuries.

After being cleared from the hospital, Alexander was taken to the Calloway Co. Detention Facility.

He was charged with trafficking a controlled substance first offense - carfentanil/fentanyl derivatives (Class C felony), first-degree possession of a controlled substance second offense - methamphetamine (Class D felony), first-degree possession of a controlled substance first offense - cocaine (Class D felony), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree escape, resisting arrest and failure of non-owner to maintain insurance.

According to the sheriff’s office, Alexander was previously found guilty of possessing methamphetamine in Calloway Co. in 2018.

