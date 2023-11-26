Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas, Biden says

President Joe Biden says Abigail Edan has been released by Hamas.
President Joe Biden says Abigail Edan has been released by Hamas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 4-year-old American dual-citizen who was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, is now free.

President Joe Biden said in a press conference on Sunday that Abigail Edan is in the hands of Red Cross officials.

Edan’s transfer is the first successful release of an American hostage since the start of the truce between Israel and Hamas.

She was part of a group of 17 hostages being released on Sunday, according to both Hamas and the Israeli Defense Forces.

The IDF says hostages include both Israelis and foreigners.

Twenty-four hostages, including 13 Israeli civilians and 11 foreign nationals were freed on Friday. That was followed by 17 more, 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals, on Saturday as part of the brokered deal between Hamas and Israel.

Edan’s parents were killed in the Hamas attack that started the war on Oct. 7.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Butler County coroner has identified the body of a man found at an abandoned house in...
Officials identify body found behind business in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that two juveniles were seriously injured Saturday...
2 juveniles seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Cape County
MO State Semifinal Football scores from Saturday 11/25
Missouri High School Football State Semifinal scores
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
Police arrested the boy's 47-year-old father on charges of criminal homicide, use of a weapon...
Father arrested in Thanksgiving fatal shooting of 10-year-old son

Latest News

People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce deal, while Netanyahu visits Gaza
Homeless patients at Boston Medical Center received a visit from service dogs.
Service dogs visit homeless hospital patients
Homeless patients at Boston Medical Center received a visit from service dogs.
Service dogs visit homeless hospital patients
A man was arrested Friday evening after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped his...
California man arrested for drug trafficking, other charges after traffic stop in Calloway Co.