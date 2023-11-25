William Street closed as crews battle house fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - William Street is closed on both ends of Sprigg and Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau as crews battle a house fire.

Fire crews arrived at the scene around 4:30 p.m. after smoke was seen coming through the roof of a house on the 800 block of William Street.

Crews are currently on scene trying to extinguish the house fire.

