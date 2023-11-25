William Street closed as crews battle house fire in Cape Girardeau
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - William Street is closed on both ends of Sprigg and Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau as crews battle a house fire.
Fire crews arrived at the scene around 4:30 p.m. after smoke was seen coming through the roof of a house on the 800 block of William Street.
Crews are currently on scene trying to extinguish the house fire.
