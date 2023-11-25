U.S. 60 blocked by multi-vehicle crash near 5mm in Crittenden County

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The Crittenden County Emergency Management reports that U.S. 60 is blocked near the 5 mile marker west of Marion in Crittenden County.

The two-vehicle crash site is along U.S. 60 between Marion and Salem, east of the KY 297 intersection at the bottom of Moore Hill.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police Post 2 is conducting a crash reconstruction investigation at the site.

The duration is estimated to last until around 8:30 p.m.

A detour has been established for passenger vehicles via KY 1668/Crittenden Springs Road to KY 2123/Glendale Church Road, then KY 297 back to U.S. 60 just west of the crash site. Commercial trucks should detour via U.S. 641, U.S. 62, and I-24 through Eddyville.

