Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

SIU Football wins first FCS Playoff game at Saluki Stadium

SIU dominates Nicholls for first FCS win at Saluki Stadium
SIU dominates Nicholls for first FCS win at Saluki Stadium(Source: Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Football team won it’s first FCS Playoff game at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, November 25 with a final score of 35-0 over Nicholls State University.

The Salukis dominated the first half, scoring three touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead at the break.

SIU scored two more 3rd quarter touchdowns to take a 35-0 lead and the Saluki defense dominated the rest of the way.

Next up, SIU plays at Idaho in round two of the FCS Playoffs on December 2 at 9 p.m. central time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Butler County coroner has identified the body of a man found at an abandoned house in...
Officials identify body found behind business in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Generic police lights
Suspect who rammed O’Fallon Police cruiser and fled hospital back in custody
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

(KFVS) High and college football scores and matchups
High School and College Football scores and matchups ahead
SEMO Volleyball team falls to Eastern Illinois in OVC Final
SEMO Volleyball Team falls short to EIU in OVC Championship match
Southern Illinois University Football receives an at-large bid to the FCS Playoffs.
SIU Football receives bid to FCS Playoffs
SIU defeats Chicago State in men's basketball
SIU Basketball defeats Chicago State to improve to 3-0