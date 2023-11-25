SIU Football wins first FCS Playoff game at Saluki Stadium

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Football team won it’s first FCS Playoff game at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, November 25 with a final score of 35-0 over Nicholls State University.

The Salukis dominated the first half, scoring three touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead at the break.

SIU scored two more 3rd quarter touchdowns to take a 35-0 lead and the Saluki defense dominated the rest of the way.

Next up, SIU plays at Idaho in round two of the FCS Playoffs on December 2 at 9 p.m. central time.

