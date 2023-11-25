Saturday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/25
By Meghan Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. Brrrrr! It’s a little chilly for our Saturday morning, temps starting off in the low 30′s and only increasing up into the upper 40s to the lower 50s. This morning’s temperatures are either at or near freezing, but they will begin to warm up by the afternoon. There will be some cloud cover and quite mild winds today. In addition to the cloud cover, today is predicted to be dry. The likelihood of rain is increasing as Sunday morning approaches. There’s a 40% chance of scattered, chilly weather on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

Latest News

